7/19 WWE RAW TALK REPORT: Drew discusses taking out team Jinder Mahal, Reginald gets a last name, more

AIRED ON PEACOCK (VIA WWE NETWORK) This week's guests: Alexa Bliss, Reginald Thomas, and Drew McIntyre. – To start of Raw Talk this week they replayed the entire ending angle from Raw with Nikki A.S.H. cashing in the MITB contract to pin Charlotte and become champion before celebrating in the crowd. Then much to my disappointment and joy, the show starts and the same in studio format as Talking Smack is now the format for Raw Talk too. While we still have to put up with Matt Camp, we do get Kayla Braxton as the other standup host of the program.