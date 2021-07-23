Here are the essential Alabama Gulf Coast restaurants

The Boiling Crab, an international seafood chain from the tiny Texas fishing town of Seadrift, debuted its first D.C. location at 400 H Street NE on Monday, July 19. The restaurant supplies bibs to customers who dump out clear plastic bags full of saucy seafood and feast with their hands. The menu includes options for lobster, peel-and-eat shrimp, crawfish, oysters, clams, and mussels, all plopped down on paper-topped tables. Napkins come with three-step instructions to “get messy” and “clean,” then “get messier.” Diners also pick from a variety of sauces: Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic, and a proprietary “Whole Sha-Bang!” Heat levels tick up from nonspicy to a fiery XXX. Add-ons bring crab boil favorites like sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob to the table.
