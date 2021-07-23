Here are the essential Alabama Gulf Coast restaurants

Every home contains an object whose origins and value have somehow become a mystery. It is difficult to discard, sell, or give away something that you suspect could be worth a lot of money or that has an interesting past. We may find what we believe is an artifact or fossil and throw it in a drawer, where it languishes for years. Is this a fossil from a dinosaur or just a rock? Is that painting over your great aunt’s mantel an unknown masterpiece or something she bought at Woolco?