7/22 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Jay White talks David Finlay and addresses Bullet Club old guard, Bey vs. Raju, more

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. Rohit backs Chris into the corner for a clean break before they catch each other's kicks and shove each other before running the ropes Rohit sweeps Chris. Chris traps Rohit in the ropes before Shera interferes and Rohit chokes Chris in the ropes before Chris hits a jawbreaker and Rohit pancakes him. Rohit grounds Chris with a side headlock before he gets to his feet and comes back with an ax kick before hitting a jumping back elbow and a diving clothesline for two. Rohit then hits a side Russian leg sweep into a cross face before Rohit counters a burning hammer and Chris hits a cutter for the pin and the win.