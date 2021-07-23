7/22 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Jay White talks David Finlay and addresses Bullet Club old guard, Bey vs. Raju, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Slammiversary recap video. (1) CHRIS BEY vs. ROHIT RAJU (w/Shera) This was the first TV show with fans since March of last year. During the introductions, a clip was shown from Saturday of Bey and Rohit in the dressing room. Bey thought Rohit had accidentally left his shirt behind, but Rohit said it wasn’t his. Bey looked and it was a Bullet Club shirt. Bey and Rohit traded the advantage. Rohit took Bey to the mat, but Bey made a comeback. Bey landed a kick then missed a flying leg drop. Rohit got the upper hand.www.pwtorch.com
