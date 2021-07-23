Cancel
LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending July 17

By KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending July 17, 2021 rose to 5,492 from the week ending July 10, 2021.

That's an increase of 934 initial claims from the previous week's total of 4,558.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending July 18, 2020, 32,079 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 4,600 from the previous week’s average of 4,297. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending July 17, 2021 decreased to 48,045 from the week ending July 10, 2021 total of 49,230. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 313,117 for the week ending July 18, 2020, according to LWC.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 49,103 from the previous week’s average of 49,467.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission provides tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims.

Resources can also be found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

