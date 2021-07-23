Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Hobbs Sisters ‘Turn It Up’ on Well-Rounded, Energetic Debut Album

By Catherine Walthall
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 9 days ago

“We’ve just fallen in love with writing songs,” Lauren Hobbs tells American Songwriter. “It’s such a joy to be able to put everything we’re feeling into songs.”

Lauren’s relationship with songwriting started in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and her infatuation with music was matched by her twin, Hannah Hobbs. “From the time we were little, we were putting on little mini-concerts for our parents in our backyard and always singing together,” Hannah said. “So when we started really getting serious about having a career in music and writing songs, we always envisioned having a career together.”

Once they committed to the music industry, The Hobbs Sisters launched themselves onto the country music scene while looking to artists like Shania Twain and Martin McBride for inspiration. They leaned into the trademark storytelling of ’90s country and nurtured their own voices. Then, about four years ago, The Hobbs Sisters made the move to Nashville and cemented their stake in Music City. The result was a fiery duo with soaring harmonies that most can only hope for.

Recently, The Hobbs Sisters have been releasing singles like “What If It Was” off of their debut album, Turn It Up, to formally announce their presence on the modern country scene.

Today, Turn It Up is officially dropping after a few pandemic-related setbacks. The record was intended for a 2020 EP release, but lockdown put a pause on the plan. So, in lieu of an EP, The Hobbs Sisters continued to pull together their work and fire up their creative synapses. “I think we wrote more last year than we have in years, just because of time and being off the road and not really having other things going on,” Lauren said.

“I think that a huge upside for us was being able to really dive in and write some songs that we’re really, really proud of. So then when it came around to the beginning of this year, we were thinking, ‘Oh hey, we have five songs that we didn’t release, but [also] all these new things that we’ve done.’ So for us, it just felt like this really perfect way to introduce ourselves as artists, as songwriters in the 10 song album.”

The title track and opening single off of the album is also the song that the sisters use to open their live shows. “Turn It Up” sets an undeniable feel-good groove and paces the record with extraordinary energy. “For us a huge part of our career has been performing live, sharing our songs with an audience,” Lauren explained. “I think it just captures this idea of living in the moment and enjoying every part of the ride along the way. That’s really the sentiment and energy that we tried to carry through the entire album.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cq9zn_0b5nNi9I00

As far as the other eight tracks, inspiration grew out of personal stories. “For example, the last track ‘Grown Up Things,’ is an older song that we’ve had. It’s always been one of our favorites, because it kind of talks about where you want to be in your life, the dreams that you have, and merging that with where you are,” Hannah explained.

“Grown Up Things” was co-written with songwriter Josh Byrd, and the three artists took their time piecing together their thoughts on different phases of life. This tender ballad showcases The Hobbs Sisters’ songwriting agility and complements the quicker, high-energy tracks that proceed it. The order of the 10 tracks was not accidental either— the sisters poured over possible lineups, determined to take the listener on a journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJrzh_0b5nNi9I00

Overall, Turn It Up is an album for our present moment and all the moments to come. Listen here and check out The Hobbs Sisters’ upcoming tour dates below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36te51_0b5nNi9I00

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

253
Followers
645
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Songwriting#The Hobbs Sisters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
Mobile, AL2dopeboyz.com

Yung Bleu Releases Debut Album, ‘Moon Boy’

Yung Bleu‘s time has arrived. Since breaking out to the masses this past Fall with his Drake-assisted single “You’re Still Mines,” Yung Bleu has spent the first half of 2021 putting the finishing touches on his album, releasing singles, and jumping on other artist’s songs (most recently, H.E.R.’s “Paradise” and Tink’s “Selfish“). And now, the Mobile, Alabama native is finally ready to formally introduce himself to the world with the release of his official debut album, Moon Boy.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Chiiild Expands Their Sound with Debut Album, ‘Hope For Sale’

After teasing us with their Synthetic Soul EP last year, Chiiild – the magnificent duo of Montreal-bred, LA-based studio wiz Yoni Ayal (Usher, J. Lo) and Pierre-Luc Rioux – have stretched their psychedelic R&B sound to fill a wide canvas with the release of their debut full-length album, Hope For Sale.
Musicgreenvillejournal.com

Sibling Harmony: Brother and sister duo Driving Sirens release stunning debut album

One of the most pleasant local music surprises of the year is a new band called Driving Sirens. On their new album, “Undercurrent,” singer/keyboard player Rebekah Riley is a vocal chameleon, moving from coy to beguiling to wounded to furious through the album’s nine songs chronicling a romantic relationship. Guitarist...
Musicprovidenceonline.com

Album Review: Burnt Offerings by Vudu Sister

Albums are versatile; some are created in response to the times, some come from spontaneous creation, and others are a culmination of research and creativity, often holding a deeper meaning. Some albums are especially challenging to create, as they take extensive learning and understanding. Burnt Offerings, the fourth album from...
Musicthisisrnb.com

Indie: G.Mitch Comes Through with Debut Music Video ” Turn It Up”

Chicago native “G.Mitch” for short releases sultry music video ” Turn It Up.”. G. Mitch, singer and songwriter who vocally mixes trap-soul and r&b, is heavily influenced by r&b and rap artists Trey Songz, R.Kelly, Drake and J.Cole. “Turn It Up” is sure to gain attention and traction in the...
Entertainmentthemusicnetwork.com

Tones And I debuts at #1 on ARIA Albums Chart

Tones And I has claimed her first #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with her debut album Welcome To The Madhouse. Outselling the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, John Mayer, Doja Cat and Pop Smoke to take out this week’s top spot on the charts, Welcome To The Madhouse marks another achievement for the local pop heavyweight, who also becomes the 10th Australian artist to land at number #1 on the charts this year.
Rock MusicJamBase

Vasudo Announces Debut Album ‘Call It Louis’

Pre-Goose band Vasudo will issue their debut album, Call It Louis, digitally next Friday, August 6. Vinyl follows in November. The Connecticut-based quintet shared a studio video featuring Call It Louis lead single “Blood” as a preview of the six-track LP. Vasudo features Matt Campbell (keyboards/vocals) along with Goose’s Rick...
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Rivers of Nihil debut “Clean” from album The Work

American tech metal band, Rivers of Nihil will drop their latest album entitled The Work on September 24th. To celebrate the album announcement, the group has debuted the first single, “Clean.” Consisting of Jake Dieffenbach, Brody Uttley, Adam Biggs, Jon Topore, and Jared Klein, Rivers of Nihil hails from Reading, Pennsylvania.
Rock Music940wfaw.com

Grouplove To Release Debut Album On Vinyl, Perform Album Live

Grouplove is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 debut album, Never Trust A Happy Song, with the upcoming release of a special limited-edition vinyl. The vinyl arrives alongside an exclusive new line of Never Trust A Happy Song merch. The band will further mark the anniversary with a concert...
Musicwivr1017.com

Parker McCollum Releases Debut Album

Parker McCollum's debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, sees release today (Friday, July 30th). He wrote the entire 10-song project, including his chart-topping hit “Pretty Heart” and his latest song on country radio, “To Be Loved By You.”. Parker tells us he hopes that listeners will hear the truth in every...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ora the Molecule – Stream the Debut Album

Norway’s Ora the Molecule (aka Nora Schjelderup) has released her debut album, Human Safari, today via Mute. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. In February, Schjelderup shared the song “Creator” upon the album’s announcement, and it was featured on our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single, “Die to Be a Butterfly,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another single from it, “The Ball,” via a video that features lots of slow motion shots of her riding a horse (sometimes in reverse), as well as of her with a dog on a beach. “The Ball” once again landed Ora the Molecule on the Songs of the Week list. The album also features previous single “Sugar.”
Crestview, FLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Happy birthday, Crystal Smith: Crestview singer turns 35, releases debut album

Jul. 24—CRESTVIEW — Crystal Smith is destined to have a great birthday. While the Crestview singer-songwriter admits the plan was always to release her debut eight-track album, "When Time Meets Destiny," on Saturday, aka her 35th birthday, she couldn't have planned the long and sometimes discouraging path to getting there better herself.
Musicedmidentity.com

Jerro Announces Debut Album with Lead Single “Presence”

Jerro releases “Presence,” the first single off his debut album, Coming Home, which is due out October 1 on This Never Happened. Since first emerging on the scene, Belgian producer Jerro has captivated listeners with his melodic style. Breaking out in 2019 with releases including The Fool and Pantheon on This Never Happened, he’s gone on to land releases on Anjunadeep and Future Classic as well. With his remixes of Petit Biscuit’s “Driving Thru The Night” and Emmitt Fenn’s “Far From Here,” as well as “Together” with Panama, 2021 is shaping up to be his biggest year yet and the most recent news makes that even more true.
Musicalbumism.com

Bilal’s Debut Album ‘1st Born Second’ Turns 20 | Anniversary Retrospective

Happy 20th Anniversary to Bilal’s debut album 1st Born Second, originally released July 31, 2001. At the dawn of the 21st century, one of the most exciting musical movements I remember was orchestrated by the gifted group of artists collectively known as The Soulquarians. For a B-Boy teenager of the late ‘90s, albums by Soulquarian members such as The Roots’ Things Fall Apart (1999) and Common’s Like Water for Chocolate (2000) helped mature my musical palate through their collaborations with neo-soul staples and Soulquarian songstresses Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. I remember being particularly excited with Common’s first DJ Premier team-up for “The 6th Sense,” before discovering that it was the new and promising male vocalist named Bilal who added the seasoning to put the track completely over. Both the single and album (Like Water for Chocolate) would go on to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success, setting the stage for the song and LP’s featured vocalist to eventually carry the banner of the extremely talented musical collective.
Wolfeboro, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Wolfeboro native releases debut album

Andrew North and the Rangers just released a debut full-length LP, Phosphorescent Snack. The band's frontman, North, is a Wolfeboro native. The album captures the diversity of the band’s style, from instrumental jazz to rock and funky jams. It’s off-beat yet accessible and fun. “We made this on our own...

Comments / 0

Community Policy