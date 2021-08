Amy Horton associated with the Sun City Bell office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with more than 20 years of real estate industry. “I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because of its proven track record for outstanding service and the support provided for their affiliate agents,” said Horton. Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, she worked for Del Webb/Pulte Homes for almost 22 years.