FREE PODCAST 7/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor: “Mile High Magnum” Dak Draper talks wrestling in front of live fans, his experience at Dental college, and more, plus Ryan and Tyler break down this week’s episode of TV (79 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the “Mile High Magnum,” Dak Draper, joins the show. He talks about his experience wrestling in front of live fans, his experience at a Dental college, his new dog, and much more. Ryan and Tyler also break down this week’s episode of TV and talk WWE in the VIP section.

