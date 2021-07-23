FREE PODCAST 7/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor: “Mile High Magnum” Dak Draper talks wrestling in front of live fans, his experience at Dental college, and more, plus Ryan and Tyler break down this week’s episode of TV (79 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Elite vs. Hangman Page & Dark Order: Elimination Tag Team Match – HIT. Either they’re extending the story of how Hangman gets his opportunity against Kenny Omega at All Out or AEW is going in another direction for the PPV. It makes sense that the members of The Elite have all been booked at a higher level than Dark Order, but this leaves Hangman Page failing again. Time will tell if this has an impact on how fans feel about Hangman not being able to overcome or if this drives them more towards wanting to see him beat Omega. The crowd was hot for this match and the highspots in-between, but they cooled off after seeing Hangman lose.