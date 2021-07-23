Cvent, A Leading Enterprise Event Technology Provider, To Become Publicly Traded After Combining With Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II
Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (Nasdaq: DGNS) (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced their entry into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Cvent Holding Corp., and is expected to trade under the ticker symbol “CVT.”www.hospitalitynet.org
