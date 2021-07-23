Cancel
Cvent, A Leading Enterprise Event Technology Provider, To Become Publicly Traded After Combining With Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

hospitalitynet.org
 10 days ago

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (Nasdaq: DGNS) (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced their entry into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Cvent Holding Corp., and is expected to trade under the ticker symbol “CVT.”

Cvent and Dragoneer Go Public, Operating Under Cvent Holding Corp.

TYSONS, Virginia—Cvent, a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (Dragoneer), a special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Cvent Holding Corp., and is expected to trade under the ticker symbol CVT. The...
Tysons tech company Cvent to go public again with merger

Tysons-headquartered Cvent, which provides business tools for customers to plan, market, and organize meetings and events, is headed back to the stock market. The event-management tech company announced today (Friday) that it will merge with a blank check company for investors in a deal that’s set to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Zoom-Backed Events Platform Cvent to Go Public via $5.3 Billion SPAC Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cvent, a company that provides software to planners for event management, announced today a deal to become a publicly-traded company. Cvent will merge with a special purpose acquisition company Dragoneer Growth Opportunities...
Kirkland, Ropes & Gray take lead on Cvent event tech SPAC union

(Reuters) - Event management technology company Cvent and its owners have tapped Kirkland & Ellis for its $5.3 billion deal to return to the public exchanges through a merger with a blank check company represented by Ropes & Gray. Cvent and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s combination, announced Friday, comes...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives Award From Frost & Sullivan As Growth Leader In Next Generation 911 Technologies And Services

July 22, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Get Report, a world leader in next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Comtech for registering the most significant year-over-year ("YoY") market share increase among all NG911 primary contract holders, growing its market share from an estimated 17.3% in 2019 to 26.2% in 2020, as calculated by Frost & Sullivan. By closing statewide contracts in Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, Comtech's direct NG911 contracts now represent a population of over 55 million.

