Cvent, A Leading Enterprise Event Technology Provider, To Become Publicly Traded After Combining With Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "APTMU" beginning on July 28, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "APTM" and "APTMW," respectively.