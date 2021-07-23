Lancaster police seek help identifying suspects accused of assaulting man

Lancaster Police are searching for a group of men accused of injuring a 42-year-old male victim in a July 8 assault on the first block of South Water Street.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m., police say.

The victim reported that he was near his home on South Water Street when a group of six men approached him, struck him, and knocked him to the ground. They then continued kicking and striking the man, causing him to suffer a broken arm and other injuries, according to police reports. The victim sought immediate medical attention.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the men they believe were involved in the attack.

Lancaster Police are asking for help from the public in identifying some or all of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

