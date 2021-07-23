‘Black Widow’ Writer Eric Pearson on the Taskmaster Twist, His Longer Version of the Credits Scene, and Introducing Yelena to the MCU
“There’s two states of your project at Marvel, which is it’s on fire, or there’s still a lot of work to be done.”. That’s how writer Eric Pearson describes the process of making a Marvel movie, and he should know. His first Marvel Studios credit was way back in 2011 with the Marvel One-Shot The Consultant, after which he wrote three more One-Shot short films before working on the Agent Carter ABC series and, finally, earning a screenwriting credit on Thor: Ragnarok. During his time at Marvel, Pearson has been called in as an uncredited writer to help out on projects ranging from Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Homecoming to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and his most recent effort is the long-awaited Black Widow.collider.com
Comments / 0