Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Widow’ Writer Eric Pearson on the Taskmaster Twist, His Longer Version of the Credits Scene, and Introducing Yelena to the MCU

By Adam Chitwood
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There’s two states of your project at Marvel, which is it’s on fire, or there’s still a lot of work to be done.”. That’s how writer Eric Pearson describes the process of making a Marvel movie, and he should know. His first Marvel Studios credit was way back in 2011 with the Marvel One-Shot The Consultant, after which he wrote three more One-Shot short films before working on the Agent Carter ABC series and, finally, earning a screenwriting credit on Thor: Ragnarok. During his time at Marvel, Pearson has been called in as an uncredited writer to help out on projects ranging from Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Homecoming to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and his most recent effort is the long-awaited Black Widow.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Black Widow#The Taskmaster Twist#First Marvel Studios#Ant Man#The Winter Soldier#Disney#Hydra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Columbus, GAwrbl.com

The Screen Scene: Black Widow and The Forever Purge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Last year the global pandemic closed movie theaters across the nation and eliminated the summer blockbuster season. Now that vaccinations have been rolled out, theaters are re-opening and trying to get back on their financial feet. Over the past fifteen months, movie fans have grown accustomed to watching their favorite films from their sofas, so film distributors have unleashed their not-so-secret weapon: sequels.
Moviesepicstream.com

Disney Has Changed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’s Title

It looks like Disney has decided to retitle the original Star Wars movie so that it fits the company’s new titling approach for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sequel trilogy. This is the third time that the film has been retitled. During its release back in 1977, George Lucas’ science fantasy space opera was referred to as Star Wars. However, when the film’s sequel, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back was re-released in cinemas back in 1981, the original Star Wars movie had been changed to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope to set its place in Lucas’ budding Skywalker saga and then added the title in the opening crawl.
MoviesMovieWeb

Kevin Feige Allegedly Angry and Embarrassed Over Black Widow Disney+ Streaming Debut

The drama continues over Disney's decision to release the latest Marvel outing, Black Widow, straight to their streaming platform on the same day as theaters, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reportedly furious with the move. Coming courtesy of the latest What I'm Hearing... newsletter from former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni, Feige, who by all accounts is a pretty chilled out chap, has taken umbrage with Disney and has asked the major studio to at least make things right with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
MoviesInside the Magic

Final ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Absolutely Dismal For Recent MCU

The Black Widow box office saga continues, as the latest Marvel movie looks to end its theatrical run. After a solid opening weekend following its July 9, 2021 debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, the Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson-led film faltered in what was referred to as the “most stunning crash” in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit Has Reportedly Inspired Cruella's Emma Stone To Consider Her Own

Scarlett Johansson took Hollywood by storm on Thursday when we learned the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Natasha Romanoff is suing the Walt Disney Company for allegedly breaching its contract with the hybrid release of Black Widow. Another major leading actress linked to Disney’s Premier Access model reportedly turned to her lawyer after Johansson’s move: Cruella’s Emma Stone.
MoviesInside the Magic

Florence Pugh Not Following Scarlett Johansson, Confirms Immediate MCU Return

Last week, news broke that Marvel Cinematic Universe star Scarlett Johansson is suing The Walt Disney Company for a cool $50 million, following the release of her solo prequel film, Black Widow (2021), which is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Dave Bautista Responds To Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

Dave Bautista responded to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit with Disney over Black Widow. Earlier this week, Scarlett Johansson went public with her lawsuit against Disney regarding her newest film Black Widow, claiming that the studio breached its contract with its simultaneous release to Disney Plus through Premier Access alongside its theatrical release. Despite an impressive opening weekend, the film experienced massive drops following its debut, which the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) attributed to Disney’s Premier Access strategy.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How will Yelena Belova continue the Black Widow legacy?

Kevin Feige has revealed how Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, will continue Black Widow’s legacy into the future of the MCU. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed how Yelena Belova will continue the Black Widow legacy into the future of the MCU. Taking place between Captain America: Civil War Y Avengers: Infinity WarNatasha Romanoff’s solo film finds her on the run from Secretary Ross for breaking the Sokovia accords and reuniting with her childhood pseudo-family. In Budapest, Nat is reunited with Florence Pugh’s Yelena, his fake childhood sister who also underwent training in the Red Room. Natasha and Yelena embark on an adventure to take down General Dreykov and free the other widows from his control.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’: Kevin Feige Wants To See More Of Rick Mason In The MCU

Marvel architect Kevin Feige wants to see more of Black Widow character Rick Mason in the MCU. A friend of Natasha’s from S.H.I.E.L.D., Rick Mason pops up throughout Black Widow to provide the titular character with resources such as jets and safe houses. There’s some slight romantic tension between the two which ultimately doesn’t manifest. Besides being a minor love interest for Natasha, fans responded well to Rick Mason’s character because of his clever dialogue and resourcefulness. Seeing as Rick Mason has quite the character arc as The Agent in the comics, fans have been hoping that he appears as the character in the near future. During a Black Widow online watch party, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige provided his takes on the film and answered questions from fans. When asked if Rick Mason would return to the MCU, Feige replied by saying that he hopes to!
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow’s Taskmaster Actor Discusses the Role of a Super Secret Villain

Warning. Major spoilers for Black Widow to follow…. Marvel Studios has been delayed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Black Widow finally released this month, and while fans will certainly be happy to see the MCU back on the big screen, any Tony Masters fans out there would surely be very disappointed by the movie’s big Taskmaster reveal.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’: Kevin Feige Won’t Reveal If Florence Pugh’s Yelena Was Dusted

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that we will find out if Florence Pugh’s Yelena from Black Widow has been dusted. One of the most interesting components of Black Widow was how it served as a prequel of sorts for Florence Pugh’s Yelena, who is poised to be Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Black Widow. The Cate Shortland-directed film expertly introduced Pugh’s character as a compassionate but deadly assassin who has her fair share of family issues. The post-credits scene teased Yelena’s future in the MCU, essentially confirming that the Russian assassin will be a mainstay in the franchise.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: What happened to Yelena after Thanos’ snap

Black Widow left many questions. One of them is what happened to Yelena after Thanos’ snap, and Kevin Feige explains it. Black Widow recently arrived at the movies and on the Disney + screen. After waiting so long for this movie, due to it undergoing many changes to its release date due to the coronavirus, fans were finally able to enjoy Natasha Romanoff’s solo story. There they met Yelena, a character played by Florence Pugh.
MoviesCollider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set Photo Reveals Doctor Strange and Teases MCU Version of FEAST

Fans are clamoring for a trailer for the hotly anticipated upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while that still has yet to arrive, a set photo has been released that could tease some of the developments. Courtesy of Twitter user @3CFilm, the photo teases Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on the left waving to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) outside of what is likely the Sanctum Sanctorum. The photo also shows a truck in the background with the FEAST logo, a tease that has a lot more than initially meets the eye.

Comments / 0

Community Policy