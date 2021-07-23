IHG Hotels & Resorts Brings Its Holiday Inn Resort Brand To Szklarska Poreba, Poland

Partners Group, GIC and Salter Brothers Acquire Australia’s Travelodge Hotels for AUD620 Million. Switzerland-based global private markets firm, Partners Group and Singapore sovereign wealth fund, GIC have joined hands together with Australia-based hospitality operator, Salter Brothers, to acquire a portfolio of eleven Travelodge hotels in Australia in an AUD620 million deal. The firms will purchase the portfolio from Australia-based property group, Mirvac, and NRMA, a travel company in Australia and New Zealand. This deal marks the largest hotel portfolio transaction in Australia. According to Rahul Ghai, managing director of Partners Group, the portfolio will allow the firm to “gain immediate scale in the sector at a discount to pre-pandemic prices”. Travelodge’s hotels include over 2,000 rooms across key metropolitan centres in Australia such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Partners Group believes that this acquisition will provide an opportunity to capitalise on the long-term relative value of Australia’s hospitality sector. The joint venture amongst three firms will see them improve the utilisation of hotels through initiatives like rebranding, select upscaling, and widening visibility through the expansion of loyalty and rewards programmes. This deal marks the third direct real estate investment in Asia this year for Partners Group and their real estate business currently stands at USD17 billion in assets under management.