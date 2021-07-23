Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Condition of Stratford Academy senior struck by lightning improving, family says

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONrJy_0b5nLS2y00

The condition of a rising Stratford Academy senior struck by lightning in Florida last weekend continues to improve.

According to the latest post on Walker Bethune’s CaringBridge page , he is no longer having seizures. It also says he’s blinking and can squeeze his family member’s hands.

“We are overwhelmed with all of your love, support, and prayers…it is truly an amazing testament of God’s love for all of us.”

Bethune’s family is asking for people to keep praying vigilantly and relentlessly for a complete healing of his body.

He was on vacation in Marco Island, Florida, when he was struck by lightning. Luckily, his dad was there when it happened and administered CPR until EMS arrived.

He was flown to the Ryder Trauma Center at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami Health.

Stratford Headmaster Logan Bowlds described Bethune as, “An absolutely phenomenal young man. He's a go-getter, he's compassionate, he's hardworking.”

A vigil was held for him on Sunday at the school.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Comments / 0

13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stratford Academy#Cpr#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Environmentfox13news.com

Teen struck by lightning still on road to recovery

A Texas teen was visiting Siesta Key Beach in 2020 with his family when he was struck by a bolt of lightning and became partially paralyzing. It’s been one year since then, and his family is hoping to educate beachgoers of the dangers of lightning.
Florida StateWashington Examiner

Man dies after he and wife are struck by lightning during family vacation in Florida

A South Carolina man succumbed to his injuries after he and his wife were struck by lightning while vacationing in Florida. The couple, Brent and Kristen Jerome, were both struck by a bolt of lightning on Saturday at a beach near Fort Myers. Their two children, ages 2 and 5, were close enough to witness the strike but were unharmed, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.
Florida StateNewsweek

Woman and Child Struck by Lightning While Swimming in Florida

A woman and her niece have survived after being struck by lightning while swimming in the sea off of a beach in Florida. The woman, 38, and child, 12, were both struck by lightning at about 6:10 p.m. on Monday while swimming in the sea close to a beach at Clam Pass Park in Naples, Florida, according to local station WINK TV.
Georgia StateWJCL

Georgia student dies after being struck by lightning while on vacation

Video above is a look at your Friday morning headlines. MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia high school senior struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida with his family has died. Walker Bethune, 17, died Wednesday. His family said he did so peacefully, listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, “Soulshine.” Bethune was hit by lightning July 17 while walking on a beach with his family in Marco Island, Florida. Bethune was the incoming senior class president at Stratford Academy, which also held a prayer vigil for him. The school's headmaster, Logan Bowlds, described Bethune as a phenomenal young man.
AccidentsABC 15 News

Family of woman struck by lightning at Grand Canyon thanks rescuer

The family of a young woman struck by lightning last week got the chance to thank one of the people who helped save her life. "Running towards danger when others were running away is a super commendable thing and I will be forever grateful for you," said Cara McSoley fighting back tears as she spoke to Kenton Irvine over Zoom Monday.
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

Stratford student struck by lightning stable enough for MRI test

MACON, Ga. -- The parents of a Stratford Academy student who's in critical condition after being struck by lightning have given an update on their son's condition. Walker Bethune was on vacation in Florida this past weekend when the lightning struck him. It happened Saturday afternoon on Marcos Island. Walker's...
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

Third-graders start lemonade stand fundraiser for teen struck by lightning

MACON, Ga.-- Two young girls ran a lemonade stand fundraiser on July 24 for Walker Bethune, the Stratford Academy student recently struck by lightning. DETAILS: Stratford Academy student struck by lightning, in critical condition. "We want to donate all the money that we make to Walker," said nine-year-old Lily Franco....
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

'Fierce prayer': Stratford student struck by lightning developing brain swelling

MACON, Ga. -- The family of Walker Bethune reports the teen is developing brain swelling nearly two weeks after he was struck by lightning during a trip to Florida. Walker, a Stratford Academy student, was struck by lightning while vacationing with his family on Marcos Island on the afternoon of July 17. He was flown to an Intensive Care Unit in Miami for treatment.
Marco Island, FLMarconews.com

Teen struck by lightning on Marco Island has brain swelling

A teen who was struck by lightning mid-July on a Marco Island beach has brain swelling, a family friend announced Monday via social media. "Pray big and bold," wrote Julie Chandler, a friend of the family. William "Walker" Bethune, 17, was struck by lightning on Tigertail Beach on July 17,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy