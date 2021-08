Coming into this preseason, Liverpool fans were excited to see 18 year old Harvey Elliott get his chance with Liverpool FC’s first team. The youngster had an extremely impressive season on loan with Blackburn Rovers last year in the Championship, serving as the creative hub for the team despite being just 17 years old for most of the season. He finished the year with 7 goals and 11 assists, which had Reds fans salivating over his potential.