ChainSafe announces acquisition of Node Factory

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced yesterday that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "XPAXU" beginning July 30, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "XPAX" and "XPAXW," respectively.