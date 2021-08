As a beauty editor, testing mascara is quite literally my job. Over the years, I've sampled hundreds of different products and now have what I lovingly refer to as my "mascara wardrobe"—mostly because it's been impossible to choose a single favorite. The collection includes formulas that make my lashes look natural but longer, "date night" products that help me fake the appearance of falsies, and waterproof picks that become routine staples the minute temperatures climb above 75 degrees. The mascaras are each wonderful and unique in their own way, but the one thing they have in common is that they never, ever clump.