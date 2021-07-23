Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral County, MT

Search continues for woman last seen in Mineral County

By MTN News
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giEVm_0b5nLEw200

The search is continuing in Mineral County for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth told MTN News crews from Missoula County joined the search for 34-year-old Rebekah Barsotti on Thursday.

Barsotti -- whose vehicle was found at the rest area by mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 -- was last seen on Tuesday at around 2:15 p.m.

Sheriff Toth told MTN News says divers and cameras were used to search the river on Thursday, but Barsotti was not located.

She is described as being 5'5" tall and weighing 135 pounds. Barsotti has blue eyes and sandy hair.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at (406) 822-3555.

Comments / 0

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mineral County, MT
Mineral County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Government
Mineral County, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Century-old car makes debut at Yellowstone County Museum in Billings

Staff at the Yellowstone County Museum in Billings cut the ribbon on a brand new vehicle exhibit on Saturday: a beautifully restored 1907 Reliable Dayton High Wheeler. “If people went cross country in something like this, they were pretty brave," said Don Cantrell, vice chairman for the Yellowstone County Museum Foundation Board.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Firefighter missing from Granite Pass Complex found safe

UPDATE: 3:40 a.m. - July 26, 2021. MISSOULA - A social media post on the Missoula County Sheriff's Facebook page reports a missing firefighter has been located and is safe. The person was working on the Granite Pass Complex fire when the Incident Command team became aware the individual was not accounted for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy