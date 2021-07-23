Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batavia, NY

Stewart achieves All-American status with third place finish at USA Wrestling Greco-Roman Nationals

By ALEX BRASKY abrasky@batavianews.com
The Daily News Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. — If at first you don’t succeed try, try again. Those are words to live by for three-time Section V champion, Batavia High School sophomore Casper Stewart. At Wednesday night’s USA Wrestling 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Greco-Roman Nationals, Stewart achieved All-American status after a quarterfinal victory which guaranteed him a top-eight finish within his weight class (132 lbs). He later went on to finish third overall after winning a couple of matches on Thursday.

www.thedailynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Batavia, NY
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
City
Batavia, NY
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Wrestling#Freestyle Wrestling#Combat#All American#Batavia High School#Marine Corps Junior#The 16u Division#Greco Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy