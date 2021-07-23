Stewart achieves All-American status with third place finish at USA Wrestling Greco-Roman Nationals

FARGO, N.D. — If at first you don’t succeed try, try again. Those are words to live by for three-time Section V champion, Batavia High School sophomore Casper Stewart. At Wednesday night’s USA Wrestling 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Greco-Roman Nationals, Stewart achieved All-American status after a quarterfinal victory which guaranteed him a top-eight finish within his weight class (132 lbs). He later went on to finish third overall after winning a couple of matches on Thursday.