JinkoSolar has been the No.1 PV brand in terms of module shipments for two consecutive years in Thailand, one of the most important solar markets for the company in Southeast Asia. As the No.1 PV module brand in Thailand, over 192MW of solar panels were provided by JinkoSolar with 38.4% of the market share. JinkoSolar’s flawless brand value, product quality, and professional service teams will pave the path for further product diversification in this market and the deployment of the “PV+” business model locally.