Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Plummeting test scores are a symptom; remote instruction is the disease

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYdxP_0b5nL2QZ00
© iStock

Texas recently became the first state to release state test score data since the pandemic hit. Student scores dropped across the board, but the massive declines in results from remote learners drove the downward trend. Just over a year of pandemic schooling erased most of the academic gains from the past seven years. Even more concerning, Texas offered more in-person instruction than most other states, meaning that results from other states will likely be even worse.

What should we make of these ominous testing data?

So far, the most common response has been sounding the alarm, prompting admonitions that schools should be implementing robust plans to address COVID learning loss. But state test data’s checkered past has led some to push back on what they see as an inordinate focus on such scores, pointing out that test score myopia has, and can again, come at the expense of schools’ broader purposes.

Both views are right, to a degree.

Declining test scores in Texas, and the poor results that will undoubtedly be forthcoming from other states, are too important to ignore. But they should not be seen as the primary problem. Rather, they should be viewed, unflinchingly, as the most striking symptom of remote learning’s failure playing out on an enormous scale.

Falling test scores, for those who discount them, are aligned with many factors more closely linked to the students’ own experiences and underscore the pitfalls of remote learning.

A recent RAND report, for instance, showed that principals and teachers saw the same symptoms clearly. Nearly three-quarters of principals in fully remote districts estimated that their students were below grade level in math in Spring 2021, compared to under half of principals in fully in-person districts. A simple and compelling explanation for this disparity is that remote students received less instructional time. According to teachers, fully remote students received 80 fewer hours of math instruction than their in-person peers (360 hours compared to 440). And almost half of remote schools had shortened school days, compared to just one-sixth of in-person schools.

Another symptom of the shortcomings of remote learning is student engagement.

The same RAND survey found absenteeism and incomplete assignments increased across the board, but much more so in fully remote schools. More than a tenth of students were absent most days in the month in remote schools, almost twice the in-person rate. Similarly, one-quarter of remote students failed to turn in most of their assignments, compared to 14 percent of in-person students. Results in hybrid schools, for nearly all these trends, fell between those for remote and in-person districts.

The lack of engagement went beyond academics: It is taking a toll on the students’ mental health. The CDC documented that in 2020, year-over-year emergency admissions for mental health crises increased by 31 percent for adolescents and 24 percent for young children. As the chief psychologist at Children’s Hospital of Orange County remarked, “It’s almost like the pandemic threw gasoline on embers that were already glowing. We’ve never seen it this bad.” Evidence suggests remote schooling fueled those increases.

Plummeting test scores are not the point, but they do convincingly point to the failure of pandemic remote schooling.

It would be foolish to push schools to respond by narrowly prioritizing test score gains — and equally foolish to dismiss them as unimportant, because they starkly highlight the extent of the damage remote schooling has done.

Knowing the toll of remote instruction should inform whether and how districts provide options for remote instruction. Demand for remote instruction is high, and some districts, like Los Angeles Unified School District, plan to offer that option next year. In light of the evidence above, easy access to more remote instruction stands to do more harm than good.

Other districts are wisely minimizing remote options. New York City’s public schools will not offer them. New Jersey took the same stance, statewide. Washington D.C. public schools will offer remote instruction, but only with a proven medical necessity. Those decisions might not be popular with everyone, but they directly confront the diagnosis that has plagued our students.

Fortunately, early evidence suggests most districts are making the right decision and leaving remote options behind.

The road to recovery will be a long one, but the shortest route for most students is in-person schooling.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently remarked, “You can’t have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again.”

He’s right.

Remote instruction should not be a default, or even an easily accessible option until districts are certain it can meet the needs of students across the board — and yes, in ways that will be reflected in test scores.

Nat Malkus is a senior fellow and the deputy director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

291K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Score#Cdc#Test Data#Disease#Covid#Rand#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSWashington Post

We are testing too many vaccinated people who lack covid symptoms

Early in the pandemic, the United States had an undertesting problem. Now we are overtesting those who are immune and asymptomatic. A person with immunity to the coronavirus will fight off an infection. But during and after the person’s exposure to the virus, it’s common for a low number of virus particles to be detectable in the nose. In medicine, we call this virus a “colonizer” — a pathogen that does not cause illness or spread the illness. It’s an incidental finding. But in today’s world of routine coronavirus testing of vaccinated people, these positive tests are inflating the number of positive cases in a misleading way.
Public Healthpagosadailypost.com

Pandemic Toll: Test Scores Show Educational Slowdown

This story by Matt Barnum appeared on Chalkbeat,org on July 28, 2021. A pandemic that reshaped American society and disrupted more than a year of schooling also slowed progress in math and reading for millions of U.S. students, according to new national data, which confirms Black, Latino, and low-income students were hit hardest.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Test Scores Drop For Florida Students

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida students’ scores on standardized tests dipped in 2021, with the sharpest decline in math scores, according to data published Thursday by the state Department of Education. The results also showed lower scores in language arts, science and social studies across all grade levels that were given the assessments. The data on exams given in 2021 were released with a side-by-side comparison of scores from 2019, when the assessments were last administered. Statewide exams were not given to students in 2020 because of school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The department reported 51 percent of students in...
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Experts describe Delta variant symptoms and importance of testing

Whether you are vaccinated or not, the Delta variant is spreading through the country. But how do you know if you have it?. The CDC data says over 80% of current cases of COVID-19 are the Delta variant. Dr. Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert, says there isn't a lot of research from the U.S. about the big differences, in terms of symptoms, but research overseas shows the top three symptoms for the Delta variant may look a little different.
Technologydistrictadministration.com

4 ways to make remote learning equal or superior to in-person instruction

When remote students learned at the same or a higher rate than their in-person classmates, two factors had to be in place, school leaders told Columbia University researchers. The first was access to high-quality, digital instructional materials that were designed to bring teachers, parents and students together. The second was when a caregiver worked with students on their remote assignments, according to the “Fundamental 4” report by the Center for Public Research and Leadership at Columbia University.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Bar Exam This Week May Signal End of Remote Tests in Many States

The run-up to this week’s bar exams across the country has been quieter than at any time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. Critics of the biannual exam and anxious test takers previously slammed the in-person tests held in some states, citing the risk of infection. They also panned the remote exams certain other states opted for, voicing concerns about facial image and proctoring technology.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Alzheimer’s disease signs seen in Covid patients suffering neurological symptoms

Covid-19 may accelerate the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in patients who suffer neurological symptoms such as brain fog or loss of smell and taste, early research suggests.And coronavirus patients are more susceptible to long-term memory and thinking problems, a separate study has found.In the first case, scientists found higher levels of markers of Alzheimer’s disease, which causes dementia, in the blood of people who had suffered neurological complications after being infected with the virus.“These new data point to disturbing trends, showing Covid-19 infections leading to lasting cognitive impairment and even Alzheimer’s symptoms,” said Heather M Snyder, Alzheimer’s Association vice-president for...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAUSD To Require Students, Staff Be Tested Weekly For COVID When In-Person Instruction Resumes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it would require all students and employees returning for in-person instruction to participate in weekly COVID testing regardless of vaccination status. “As part of our efforts to maintain the safest possible environment for students and employees, we are closely monitoring evolving health conditions and adapting our response in preparation for our full return to in-person learning on August 16,” Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said in an email. “All students and employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, returning for in-person instruction must participate in baseline and ongoing weekly COVID testing. This...
Educationuiowa.edu

Test Score Information for Students Applying for Fall 2022

The Iowa Board of Regents has waived the requirement for students needing to submit either an ACT or SAT in order to be admitted for the Fall 2022 term. Students who wish to be considered for admission without a test score may leave the test score section blank on the application. An individual review process will be used to make an admission decision for students who do not self-report a test score as part of their application. Students admitted to the University of Iowa without test scores may also be considered for direct admission to University of Iowa academic programs and some merit scholarships awarded by the Office of Admissions.
Public Healthwrkf.org

Students Need To Be In Classrooms, With Masks, This Fall, Education Secretary Says

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has a message for schools across the country ahead of the new school year: Students need to be in classrooms. "That's where students learn best," Cardona told NPR's A Martínez. "Schools are more than just places where students learn how to read and write — they're communities. They're like second families to our students."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy