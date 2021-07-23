Saleka Describes What It Was Like Collaborating With Dad M. Night Shyamalan on a Song in Old
M. Night Shyamalan is teaming up with his talented daughters for his latest film, Old. While his daughter Ishana served as the second unit director for the film, his daughter Saleka wrote a beautiful track for the film titled "Remain." As the supernatural thriller follows a family that travels to a mysterious beach that makes them age rapidly, the song is utilized throughout the film's storyline. "I don't want to give too much away, but one of the characters sings it in the beginning of the film, and then again when she is older," Saleka told POPSUGAR about the special significance behind the track. "It creates a sort of full-circle feeling, but is also a marker of how much has changed in that time. There is also a lot of emotional meaning behind that later moment when the song is sung. It is an expression of forgiveness and vulnerability and a vow of love."www.popsugar.com
