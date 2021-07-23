Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

How to watch Biles, Chiles, and all Tokyo Olympic Gymnastics action at home in Fort Worth

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
CultureMap Fort Worth
CultureMap Fort Worth
 9 days ago
Gymnastics fans can Yurchenko double pike for joy: The Tokyo Olympic Games finally have landed. The first Artistic Gymnastics event — Men's Qualifying — begins mere hours after Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. Then the women — starring G.O.A.T. Simone Biles, her Texas training mate Jordan Chiles, and the rest of top-ranked Team USA who stole Fort Worth hearts at the National Championships last month — start their quest for gold.

CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

Sportsimdb.com

Gymnast Jordan Chiles Defends Simone Biles After She Withdraws at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

When it comes to Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles "will forever be by her side." The United States gymnast made her support of the Goat crystal clear in a July 28 interview on Today, mere hours after it was announced Biles had withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Olympics in Tokyo "in order to focus on her mental health," a USA Gymnastics statement cited. The news came less than 24 hours after the gold medalist first withdrew from the the team final competition before the U.S. gymnasts ultimately secured the silver. "I was there for her, I supported her," Chiles, 20, told Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "I did try...
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
NFLNBC Sports

All About Simone Biles, Olympic Gymnastics' GOAT

Of the world’s roughly 11,000 elite athletes set to perform at the Tokyo Olympics, one star is expected to shine brightest: Simone Biles. There’s a reason she’s the most accomplished gymnast of all time. There’s a reason she has ascended into a Michael Phelps-like Olympic stratosphere. There’s a reason she’s the lone athlete on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Olympic preview issue.

