Large Iranian navy ship in Baltic approaching Russia

A large Iranian navy ship was seen in the Baltic Sea and appears to be heading toward Russia.

The Danish Defense Ministry posted aerial photos of the Iranian destroyer Sahand making its way through the Baltic Sea on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

“It is expected that they are on their way to the annual naval parade in St. Petersburg,” the Danish Defense Ministry said.

Iran’s IRNA news agency said the destroyer will be involved in a Russian naval parade “if the Russian-planned programs are in line with the plans of the Iranian fleet” on Sunday, according to the AP.

The ship is one of two Iranian vessels that were previously traveling to Venezuela and were the first of the country’s ships to reach the Atlantic Ocean.

The vessels were believed to be carrying weapons to Venezuela when they turned away after the U.S. warned Venezuela against allowing the ships to dock.

After the ships turned away from Venezuela, it was unclear if they would go toward Syria or Russia.

The destroyer is heading to Russia as Iranian navy commander Adm. Hossein Khanzadi accepted the Russian defense minister’s invitation to join the naval parade, the AP noted.