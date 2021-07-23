Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Large Iranian navy ship in Baltic approaching Russia

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtBUZ_0b5nKNhW00
© Getty

A large Iranian navy ship was seen in the Baltic Sea and appears to be heading toward Russia.

The Danish Defense Ministry posted aerial photos of the Iranian destroyer Sahand making its way through the Baltic Sea on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

“It is expected that they are on their way to the annual naval parade in St. Petersburg,” the Danish Defense Ministry said.

Iran’s IRNA news agency said the destroyer will be involved in a Russian naval parade “if the Russian-planned programs are in line with the plans of the Iranian fleet” on Sunday, according to the AP.

The ship is one of two Iranian vessels that were previously traveling to Venezuela and were the first of the country’s ships to reach the Atlantic Ocean.

The vessels were believed to be carrying weapons to Venezuela when they turned away after the U.S. warned Venezuela against allowing the ships to dock.

After the ships turned away from Venezuela, it was unclear if they would go toward Syria or Russia.

The destroyer is heading to Russia as Iranian navy commander Adm. Hossein Khanzadi accepted the Russian defense minister’s invitation to join the naval parade, the AP noted.

Comments / 26

The Hill

The Hill

291K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Ships#Baltic Sea#Iranian#Sahand#The Associated Press#Irna News Agency#Russian#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Syria
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Russia warns US on relocating withdrawl from Afghan

Moscow [Russia], July 6 (ANI): Russian Special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has warned the United States that the process of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan should not turn into a redeployment of the US and NATO infrastructure to the countries of Central Asia. Russia has already sent such a...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MilitaryDefense One

The US Military Should Return to Vietnam

Fifty years ago, the New York Times and Washington Post published the “Pentagon Papers.” These documents revealed grave doubts about the intentions and motivations for America’s engagement in Vietnam. Still today, for many Americans, the country of Vietnam is a painful reminder of the Vietnam War, and many remain skeptical as to the benefits of a strengthened Vietnamese-American relationship.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
MilitaryBusiness Insider

China is sending 'grandpa fighter jets' to test Taiwan's defenses

Last month, a Chinese "island encirclement exercise" featured four J-7 fighter jets. The J-7 dates back to the 1960s and can be turned into an unmanned aerial vehicle. Retired warplanes turned into drones can be used to confuse air-defense systems, and China has embraced them as a low-cost, no-casualty option.
MilitaryWashington Times

Rivalry with U.S. heats up with new Chinese supercarrier

Pentagon officials say they are confident that the new Gerald R. Ford class of Navy supercarriers would dominate in any conflict, but China is rapidly constructing its own carrier and is eager to join the “supercarrier arms race” to project power well beyond its territorial waters. After a troubled debut,...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Russian fighter jets intercept US Navy plane over Black Sea

A pair of Russian Su-30SM fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense tweeted, “#Footage On July 6 in the evening, two #Su30SM fighters of the Russian #BlackSeaFleet’s maritime aviation & air defence on-duty forces were scrambled for escorting a Boeing #P8Poseidon aircraft over the #BlackSea #RussianAirForce #AirEscort #RussianPlanes #AircraftScramble.”
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...

Comments / 26

Community Policy