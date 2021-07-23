Cancel
Cytek Biosciences Prices $200M Initial Public Offering

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 9 days ago

NEW YORK – Cell analysis firm Cytek Biosciences announced Friday an initial public offering of an aggregate of 16,749,330 shares of its common stock at $17 per share, with gross proceeds expected to be approximately $200 million. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, Piper Sandler & Co., and Cowen are...

