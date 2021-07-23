Cytek Biosciences Prices $200M Initial Public Offering

OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP) ("thredUP"), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories, announced today the pricing of the public offering of 6,424,369 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 2,000,000 shares to be issued and sold by thredUP and 4,424,369 shares to be sold by existing stockholders of thredUP, at a public offering price of $24.25 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 963,655 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
