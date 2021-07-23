Cancel
Midsize Business Optimism Broke Records in June. The Delta Variant Threatens to Blow It All Up

By Alicia Doniger
Inc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidsize business optimism is riding high -- but maybe not for long. Roughly nine in 10 middle-market company leaders are optimistic about their business's prospects over the next six months, according to JPMorgan Chase's July Business Leaders Outlook Pulse survey. (Middle market is defined as companies with annual revenues between $20 million and $500 million.) At 88 percent, sentiment is up from 56 percent a year ago and represents the bank's highest tally in 11 years of conducting the survey.

