Julie Bowen Has a New Pad! See Photos of the ‘Modern Family’ Alum’s $6 Million California Home

Julie Bowen dropped some serious cash for her brand-new home! The Modern Family alum purchased a gorgeous mansion in Toluca Lake, California, for $6 million in mid-July.

The Emmy-winning actress bought the modern farmhouse estate from singer Meghan Trainor. The abode, which was originally owned by Hollywood icon Bing Crosby, sits on a little less than two acres of land and is located in the upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Julie’s new mansion is fitted with five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and boasts a total of 7,100 square feet. Throughout the residence, the Happy Gilmore star has a luxurious kitchen, beautiful living areas and more.

Impressively, Julie’s abode comes equipped with a backyard that feels like you’ve teleported to paradise. The outdoor area not only features a massive rectangular pool with a spa, but it also has an enviable patio area. In the backyard, there’s even a guesthouse with an attached pergola, which is perfect for hosting dinner parties at night.

The actress’ purchase comes at a perfect time as Julie just sold her former home in Hollywood Hills. TMZ reported the Hubie Halloween alum put her four-bedroom, four-bathroom pad on the market in June. After being listed for just weeks, Julie unloaded the mid-century modern mansion for more than she bargained for, having sold it for $4.2 million — almost $400,000 more than the $3.85 million asking price.

Julie’s former house was fitted with 3,0000 square feet, so it looks like she was hoping to upgrade when she purchased her new home. Now that her Toluca Lake mansion has more than double the space, she has plenty of room for her three sons: Oliver, John and Gustav.

The Horrible Bosses actress — who shares her boys with ex-husband Scott Phillips — is always on the go for her Hollywood career, but she loves nothing more than spending time at home with her sons. Speaking with People in May 2018, Julie said she’s “never bored” when her kiddos are around.

“I look at an opportunity to fold laundry and watch basketball … because the rest of the time, it’s just so go, go, go, go. I don’t need much to be happy if my kids are doing well,” she gushed. “They occupy so much of my time and my brain, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

To see photos of Julie’s new mansion, keep scrolling!