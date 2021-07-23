Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Julie Bowen Has a New Pad! See Photos of the ‘Modern Family’ Alum’s $6 Million California Home

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZU6GY_0b5nJTiR00

Julie Bowen dropped some serious cash for her brand-new home! The Modern Family alum purchased a gorgeous mansion in Toluca Lake, California, for $6 million in mid-July.

The Emmy-winning actress bought the modern farmhouse estate from singer Meghan Trainor. The abode, which was originally owned by Hollywood icon Bing Crosby, sits on a little less than two acres of land and is located in the upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Julie’s new mansion is fitted with five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and boasts a total of 7,100 square feet. Throughout the residence, the Happy Gilmore star has a luxurious kitchen, beautiful living areas and more.

Impressively, Julie’s abode comes equipped with a backyard that feels like you’ve teleported to paradise. The outdoor area not only features a massive rectangular pool with a spa, but it also has an enviable patio area. In the backyard, there’s even a guesthouse with an attached pergola, which is perfect for hosting dinner parties at night.

The actress’ purchase comes at a perfect time as Julie just sold her former home in Hollywood Hills. TMZ reported the Hubie Halloween alum put her four-bedroom, four-bathroom pad on the market in June. After being listed for just weeks, Julie unloaded the mid-century modern mansion for more than she bargained for, having sold it for $4.2 million — almost $400,000 more than the $3.85 million asking price.

Julie’s former house was fitted with 3,0000 square feet, so it looks like she was hoping to upgrade when she purchased her new home. Now that her Toluca Lake mansion has more than double the space, she has plenty of room for her three sons: Oliver, John and Gustav.

The Horrible Bosses actress — who shares her boys with ex-husband Scott Phillips — is always on the go for her Hollywood career, but she loves nothing more than spending time at home with her sons. Speaking with People in May 2018, Julie said she’s “never bored” when her kiddos are around.

“I look at an opportunity to fold laundry and watch basketball … because the rest of the time, it’s just so go, go, go, go. I don’t need much to be happy if my kids are doing well,” she gushed. “They occupy so much of my time and my brain, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

To see photos of Julie’s new mansion, keep scrolling!

Comments / 0

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

14K+
Followers
853
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Julie Bowen
Person
Meghan Trainor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Family#Mid Century Modern#Hubie Halloween
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Josh Flagg Welcomes a New Addition to His Family

Josh Flagg has officially welcomed a new member to his family. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member recently took to Instagram to show off the newest addition to his household: an adorable dog named George. On July 27, Josh introduced his furry four-legged friend on Instagram, sharing several...
MusicDiscovery

JOSH GROBAN SURPRISES CLOSE FRIEND AND BANDMATE WITH MODERNIZED HOME RECORDING STUDIO IN JULY 26 EPISODE OF HGTV’S ‘CELEBRITY IOU’

New York [July 20, 2021] The next episode of HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU, premiering Monday, July 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will find Josh Groban at the doorstep of his close friend Mark, a talented pianist and bandmate who has worked with him for nearly 20 years. Mark gets a big surprise when he hears that Josh, an Emmy® Award and GRAMMY Award® nominated global superstar, wants to show his deep appreciation to him by giving him a beautiful, inspiring space where he can create music and spend time with his family.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Nick Cannon Net Worth: Here's How Rich The Dad Of 7 Is

Cannon is currently hosting Fox show "The Masked Singer" He recently became a dad of seven after welcoming a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott. Nick Cannon has been in show business for two decades and continues to land gigs to this day. But how rich is the dad of seven?
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth Is So Damn Impressive

Things we can all agree on: Tiffany Haddish is a hilarious genius who should be a millionaire. Which…she is! Tiffany became household-name levels of A-list when she starred in Girls Trip alongside Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah—but she’s been acting forever, hustling hard to land roles even when she was “homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt.” And now Tiffany’s set to star in (and produce!) a biopic about Olympic Gold–winning track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo-Jo, so I think we can all agree that an EGOT is In! Her! Future!
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

“When They See Us” actress Suzzanne Douglas has died at the age of 64. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Wednesday, Douglas’ cousin Angie Tee broke the sad news on Facebook. She wrote, “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Shemar Moore Says This Star Was His First Love

Shemar Moore has made hearts flutter for nearly three decades now, thanks to his charm and killer good looks. While he has had a few high-profile relationships over the years, many fans see him as something of an eternally eligible bachelor. However, there is one woman he dated whom he says really stole his heart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy