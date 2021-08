The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) announced today three recipients for the 2021 Native American Artist-in-Residence program. This is the sixth year of the program which is designed to help revitalize traditional forms of Native American art. Artists will serve a six-month paid residency to study the collections at MNHS and other institutions to aid in a better understanding of their cultural art forms. Residents will share this knowledge by developing community-based programming in their home communities, as well as with the public at large.