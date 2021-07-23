Cancel
The Rhode Show wins “Best of RI” award!

By Ashley Erling
WPRI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Show was named “Best Morning TV Show” in RI Monthly’s annual “best of” readers’ poll!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

#Nexstar Media Group#Wpri Com#Rhode Show
