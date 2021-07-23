The Rhode Show wins “Best of RI” award!

“Driven to create the best solutions” – Knorr-Bremse’s performance in a readership poll set up by publishing house ETM Verlag proves once again that this statement is much more than just an evocative slogan. For the sixteenth time in succession, the global market leader for braking systems and leading supplier of rail and commercial vehicle systems has been singled out for the Best Brand award in the “Brakes” category. And in the aftermarket segment, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices has been voted Best Brand in the “Retrofittable Turning Assistant” category.