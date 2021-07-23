Cancel
OPPO announces pre-booking for the OPPO Reno6 5G with cashback offers and more

By Divyang Makwana
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPO has announced pre-booking for its latest smartphone, the Reno6 5G with cashback offers. The Reno6 5G is recently launched in India in its Reno6 Series and is the successor to the Reno5 Pro launched last year. One of the major highlights of the Reno6 5G is its 5G capabilities and the new CPU, it comes with India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and for the first time Bokeh Flare portrait video feature in its triple camera.

