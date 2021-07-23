OPPO announces pre-booking for the OPPO Reno6 5G with cashback offers and more

Oppo launched its first smartwatch called Oppo Watch last year, and the company will introduce its successor dubbed Oppo Watch 2 next week - on July 27. Oppo is yet to divulge anything about the Watch 2, but the smartwatch is already listed on Chinese online retailer JD.com's website, revealing the Watch 2's design and color options. It also tells us that the wearable will come with an Apollo 4s chip, camera control, and gaming mode. Although it's unclear what exactly a gaming mode on a smartwatch will do.