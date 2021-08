Similar to sports, esports is vast and intricate. It has many different sports or, in this case, games that can attract a viewer’s eye. If a viewer wants to watch a team of multiple coordinated members ala basketball or football, they can watch a team-oriented game such as League of Legends or Overwatch. If a viewer wants to watch one player try to outwit, outthink and outperform their opponent— mano y mano— they can look no further than the long list of fighting games as they’re similar to boxing, MMA or tennis. In the end, there’s an esport for anyone, even for sports watchers that are trying to start out.