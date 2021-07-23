Enbridge works to remove contractor’s 15,000-pound anchor from Straits of Mackinac lakebed
Michigan environmental officials said Friday that Enbridge Energy is working to remove a 15,000-pound ship anchor from the Straits of Mackinac lakebed. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said Enbridge informed the state Wednesday night that the anchor was left by an Enbridge contractor after equipment failed when the contractor attempted to retrieve the anchor from the bottom of the Straits where it had been placed.www.clickondetroit.com
