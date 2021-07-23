Enbridge works to remove contractor’s 15,000-pound anchor from Straits of Mackinac lakebed

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. The Michigan Legislature is currently considering a massive giveaway to gas utilities, tucked away in the state budget. This proposal would allocate $250 million of taxpayer money towards paying for gas utility infrastructure expansions, with no specification on how many homes this would serve or benefit. While the proposal claims to be motivated by improving energy reliability in the Upper Peninsula, it does nothing to implement the numerous suggestions that stakeholders in the region have explicitly asked for through Governor Whitmer’s Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force. Instead, this blank check giveaway would lock in yet another unsustainable fossil fuel energy source, imposing substantial health and climate risks (and potential cost risks) in the process.