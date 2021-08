The Detroit Pistons revamped their entire roster via trades before this past season even began, but the moves didn’t stop when the 2020-21 campaign tipped off. They also made a mid-season deal with the New York Knicks, sending Derrick Rose off in exchange for a second-round pick and Dennis Smith Jr., and they were active at the trade deadline as well. One of the deals they made sent Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to the OKC Thunder in exchange for Hamidou Diallo, and Diallo might be a key part of the coming offseason for the Pistons.