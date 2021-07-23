Invasive crayfish found in McPherson Lake
An invasive species of crayfish has been found in the wild for the first time in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks funded a university project to sample crayfish populations in the state. Staff and researchers were surprised when they discovered Rusty Crayfish in McPherson Lake. Males and females were captured, confirming a breeding population. The Rusty Crayfish is larger and more aggressive than native species, and is known to cause ecological damage.www.kfdi.com
