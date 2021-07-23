Cancel
Mcpherson, KS

Invasive crayfish found in McPherson Lake

By Jacob Weston
kfdi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn invasive species of crayfish has been found in the wild for the first time in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks funded a university project to sample crayfish populations in the state. Staff and researchers were surprised when they discovered Rusty Crayfish in McPherson Lake. Males and females were captured, confirming a breeding population. The Rusty Crayfish is larger and more aggressive than native species, and is known to cause ecological damage.

