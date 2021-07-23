Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Parallel, Cake House, Cansortium, Trulieve, Deep Roots, Coastal Dispensary, Ack Natural, Strawberry Fields, Ayr Wellness, Verano, High Tide

SAUGUS (CBS) — Grief quickly turned to anger for the friends of 31-year-old Angela Tramonte. The Saugus woman died after hiking in Phoenix, Arizona Friday. “Not even 24 hours and she’s dead,” said her best friend Stacey Gerardi. Tramonte was visiting Phoenix for the first time to see a man that she met on Instagram, according to her closest friends. The pair set out on a hike up the notorious Camelback Mountain in the intense July heat when fire officials say Tramonte decided it was too hot and wanted to turn around. Her partner, who friends say is a police officer, wanted...