NFL

Michael Thomas likely sidelined to start 2021 season, per report

By Matthew Terry
canalstreetchronicles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisastrous news struck the web on Friday morning as it was reported by multiple sources that New Orleans Saints star WR Michael Thomas will miss the beginning of the 2021 after undergoing surgery to repair ankle ligaments back in June. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Thomas “could be on the sideline for weeks” after the surgery which comes with a recommended four months of recovery. Depending on when exactly in June Thomas underwent this surgery, if the full four months of recovery were applied the best case scenario for the Saints would be to get their star receiver back in October for the Week 4 contest vs the New York Giants.

