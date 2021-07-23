Cancel
Florida State

Recruiting: How does FSU stack up against its rivals?

By Tommy Mire
Tomahawk Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 23rd— An end to the recruiting dead period is upon us and the ranking services have updated where they feel each recruit and class stands for the 2022 recruiting cycle. Keeping track of Florida State’s class along with its rivals, we’ve combed through 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.com to make a running list of where each school stands and will be updating it monthly to reflect changes throughout the 2021 season.

