A busy week of NFL action, even if it was just practice, is more than welcome after laboring through the doldrums of the offseason. The Detroit Lions were one of those teams to return to action this week as the team opened up training camp. Everything from rock, paper, scissors matches between media members to head coach Dan Campbell doing 40 up-downs on the first day of practice has truly felt like a breath of fresh air after the previous regime did anything and everything to suck the fun out of playing football.