ChainSafe announces acquisition of Node Factory

Toronto-based blockchain R&D firm ChainSafe announces the acquisition of Croatian blockchain partner Node Factory. TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - ChainSafe is a leading blockchain development and engineering solutions firm encompassing top engineering talent from around the world. The company is architecting official client implementations on Ethereum 2.0 ("Lodestar"), Polkadot ("Gossamer"), Filecoin ("Forest''), a Rust implementation of the Mina Protocol, and many more. ChainSafe rounds out their deep Web 3.0 portfolio with undertakings into product development via their privacy-first file storage solution ChainSafe Files, the ChainSafe Gaming SDK, as well as their flagship product ChainBridge. Today, they announce the acquisition of fellow blockchain development firm Node Factory.