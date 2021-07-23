Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Parallel, Cake House, Cansortium, Trulieve, Deep Roots, Coastal Dispensary, Ack Natural, Strawberry Fields, Ayr Wellness, Verano, High Tide

By Jelena Martinovic
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you wonder which states have recreational dispensaries open, here’s a roundup of the recently opened adult-use and medical cannabis retail locations. Curaleaf Holdings Opens Doors On New Store In Maine, 108th Dispensary Nationwide. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is opening a new store located at 913 Post Rd., in...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Shop#Cannabis Industry#Deep Roots#Ayr Wellness#Curlf#Curaleaf Maine#Medical Cannabis Store#The Cake House Expands#Wildomar Cannabis#Us Navy#Florida Store#Deerfield Beach Medical#Cansortium Inc#Cse#Tium#Cntmf#Fluent#Trulieve Opens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Curaleaf Announces Opening Of Branded Store In Wells, Maine

Addition Marks Company's 108 th Dispensary Nationwide. WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded medical location in Wells, located at 913 Post Rd., Wells, ME 04090. This is the company's fifth branded location in Maine (comprised of one adult-use and four medical locations) and its 108th nationwide.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Verano Affiliate To Open Zen Leaf Dispensary In Philadelphia

Zen Leaf Philadelphia to become the Company's 11 th affiliated, fully operational dispensary in Pennsylvania, and 79 th nationwide across its active, 11-state footprint. Philadelphia is the sixth-most-populous city in the U.S., with an extended metro-area that is home to over 6 million residents. Pennsylvania is projected to approach $1...
Denver, CObusinessden.com

Denver grants first cannabis delivery license to Strawberry Fields

Ever had one of those lazy days where you don’t want to get off the couch, even to buy cannabis? Soon, you won’t have to. Strawberry Fields, a marijuana cultivation company with five Colorado dispensaries, including one at 3453 S. Yosemite St., was awarded Denver’s first cannabis delivery license Tuesday.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Cannabis dispensary sprouting in former Need Supply in Carytown

A Carytown storefront is trading jeans for green. Green Leaf Medical, which operates the region’s only medical cannabis operation in Manchester, has signed a lease to open a retail dispensary in the former Need Supply storefront at 3100 W. Cary St. Phil Goldberg, Green Leaf’s co-founder, confirmed the deal Wednesday...
Quincy, ILPosted by
Benzinga

Ayr Wellness Enters Illinois' Booming Market Via $30M Purchase Of Two Licensed Cannabis Dispensaries

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR, OTCQX:&nbsp, AYRWF)) is getting into Illinois by way of its $30 million acquisition of Herbal Remedies Dispensaries, LLC. The vertically integrated cannabis company signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the membership interest of Herbal, which operates two licensed dispensaries in Quincy, Illinois, the county seat of Adams County.
Jackpot, NVElko Daily Free Press

Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September

JACKPOT — A marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open in mid-September in Jackpot, Nevada. This will be Thrive Cannabis Marketplace’s sixth location in Nevada. John Erminio marketing director for Thrive said they are ready for the new location. “We are very excited about being entrenched in that area and being...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to take Covid vaccine despite leading anti-lockdown efforts. Florida doctors say they’re “angry and ashamed” over governor Ron DeSantis’s response to the resurgent coronavirus. The high profile Republican has repeatedly criticized federal public health guidance and vowed not to institute new lockdowns or mask mandates, even as the state becomes the national epicenter of the virus, with the Delta variant ravaging the unvaccinated segments of its population.
LifestylePosted by
TravelNoire

Watch: Fight Erupts On Frontier Airlines Flight To Miami Over Luggage

As reported by Local 10 News, a fight broke out at Miami International Airport as passengers were getting off a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia. The eyewitness Kiera Pierre Louis, also known as Milli Miami, who also recorded the entire situation, said that a white passenger got upset because a Black passenger was taking too long to get his luggage. The white passenger then used a racial slur and punched the Black passenger.
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘We Want Answers’: Friends Say Death Of Saugus Woman While Hiking In Arizona Needs To Be Further Investigated

SAUGUS (CBS) — Grief quickly turned to anger for the friends of 31-year-old Angela Tramonte. The Saugus woman died after hiking in Phoenix, Arizona Friday. “Not even 24 hours and she’s dead,” said her best friend Stacey Gerardi. Tramonte was visiting Phoenix for the first time to see a man that she met on Instagram, according to her closest friends. The pair set out on a hike up the notorious Camelback Mountain in the intense July heat when fire officials say Tramonte decided it was too hot and wanted to turn around. Her partner, who friends say is a police officer, wanted...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

More than half of the white-tailed deer in Michigan have been infected with coronavirus sparking concerns of a large viral reservoir among wild animals

The US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Wednesday that more than half of white-tailed deer living in Michigan have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings, according to experts, suggests that wild animals in the US could serve as a...
Florida StatePosted by
Evie M.

Bad news for many Florida renters after CDC update

Bad news for so many people. Just awful. So scary. It's official. The CDC has released an announcement stating that after yesterday (July 31) they will not extend their eviction moratorium that was extended "for the last time" back in June. However, Florida is not the only state affected. The Biden administration said their "hands are tied" after the Supreme Court backed up the end of the moratorium's expiration date for the end of July (yesterday).
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Some Marylanders Plan To Take Precautions As COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises Above 3 Percent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the fourth day in a row, Maryland reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and now the state positivity rate is above 3 percent, leading some to say it’s time to start being more careful. “I think that people should really start taking more precautions. Why risk it if you can avoid it?” said Moriah Nkosi of Baltimore. Three more people died from COVID and 25 more are now hospitalized with it. One doctor said that the rising number of cases is happening at a bad time for Maryland hospitals. “Right now our hospitals are very full. Most of the hospitals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy