Singers From All Continents Perform ‘Imagine' at Opening Ceremony

Some Olympic Games kick off under a dark cloud. This year’s Olympics, hosted by a still-coronavirus-ravaged Tokyo, launched officially on Friday amid a storm of scandals. However many months or years ago the Opening Ceremonies of the 2020 Games were planned, organizers have known for a while that the beloved tradition couldn’t be the usual eye-popping spectacle. In previous years, the event has been a prime opportunity for a host country to reintroduce its history, culture and national identity to the world. But this year’s ceremony also had to relay that Tokyo had the pandemic under (relative) control, that the athletes and the international viewership were welcome despite the deep disapproval of the Games within Japan, that the country had recovered from the 2011 earthquake and subsequent nuclear disaster, and that the “2020” Olympics — as it’s being marketed, not least because all the merchandise was already branded and manufactured — should be happening at all.