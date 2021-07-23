Cancel
Singers From All Continents Perform ‘Imagine' at Opening Ceremony

By Danielle Abreu
NBC Miami
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingers from around the world, including John Legend and Keith Urban, performed “Imagine” at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The song, co-written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono 50 years ago, played while a giant Earth made of drones rotated above the Olympic stadium. The artists singing hailed from different continents, with Legend representing the Americas, Urban representing Australia, Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz representing Europe, Angelique Kidjo representing Africa and the Junior Chorus representing Asia.

