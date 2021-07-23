Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree Gets European Approval For Obesity, Control of Hunger Associated With Genetic Mutations

You are currently viewing the abstract. We report the clinical and molecular phenotype of three siblings from one family, who presented with short stature and immunodeficiency and carried uncharacterized variants in RGS10 (c.489_491del:p.E163del and c.G511T:p.A171S). This gene encodes regulator of G protein signaling 10 (RGS10), a member of a large family of GTPase-activating proteins (GAPs) that targets heterotrimeric G proteins to constrain the activity of G protein–coupled receptors, including receptors for chemoattractants. The affected individuals exhibited systemic abnormalities directly related to the RGS10 mutations, including recurrent infections, hypergammaglobulinemia, profoundly reduced lymphocyte chemotaxis, abnormal lymph node architecture, and short stature due to growth hormone deficiency. Although the GAP activity of each RGS10 variant was intact, each protein exhibited aberrant patterns of PKA-mediated phosphorylation and increased cytosolic and cell membrane localization and activity compared to the wild-type protein. We propose that the RGS10 p.E163del and p.A171S mutations lead to mislocalization of the RGS10 protein in the cytosol, thereby resulting in attenuated chemokine signaling. This study suggests that RGS10 is critical for both immune competence and normal hormonal metabolism in humans and that rare RGS10 variants may contribute to distinct systemic genetic disorders.