Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree Gets European Approval For Obesity, Control of Hunger Associated With Genetic Mutations

By Vandana Singh
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission (EC) has approved Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ:RYTM) Imcivree (setmelanotide) for obesity and the control of hunger. The approval covers obesity associated with genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), deficiency or biallelic leptin receptor (LEPR) in adults and children six years and above.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Mutations#Fat People#Pharmaceuticals#Hunger#Rhythm Pharma#The European Commission#Ec#Rytm#Biallelic#Pomc#Lepr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Weight LossNews-Medical.net

Diabetes drug’s new weight loss formula fuels cost-benefit debate

The long list of side effects that follow ads for the newer expensive drugs to treat Type 2 diabetes sometimes include an unusual warning: They might cause weight loss. That side effect is one that many people — especially those with Type 2 diabetes, which is associated with obesity — may desperately want.
CancerMedicalXpress

Excess body fat increases risk of digestive system cancers

Obesity increases the risk of developing cancers of the digestive system and it is the person's fat mass, rather than size, that is the main obesity-related risk factor for these cancer types, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine by researchers at the University of Cambridge and Karolinska Institutet.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Early Rhythm Control Key in A-Fib and Heart Failure

Reduction seen in composite primary outcomes of CV death, stroke, hospitalization for worsening of heart failure or ACS. FRIDAY, July 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with atrial fibrillation and signs and symptoms of heart failure, early rhythm control (ERC) therapy reduces cardiovascular events, according to a study published online July 30 in Circulation to coincide with the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society, held from July 28 to 31 in Boston.
Danville, PAPosted by
WITF

Study links genetic variant to lower obesity risk

(Danville) — Research published in the journal Science finds that the presence of certain genetic variants in DNA leads to a decreased likelihood of being obese — a finding that offers hope for those who struggle with their weight. Some Geisinger health system patients in central Pennsylvania are among the...
Healthbiospace.com

Pharma Giants Join Forces To Develop Potential Gene-Based Obesity Treatment

Obesity and its related co-morbidities are seeing a potentially positive outcome in their futures after Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that it has partnered with AstraZeneca to find ways to treat the said conditions. In a statement, Regeneron said that it is looking to research, develop, and eventually commercialize a new drug...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Short stature and combined immunodeficiency associated with mutations in RGS10

You are currently viewing the abstract. We report the clinical and molecular phenotype of three siblings from one family, who presented with short stature and immunodeficiency and carried uncharacterized variants in RGS10 (c.489_491del:p.E163del and c.G511T:p.A171S). This gene encodes regulator of G protein signaling 10 (RGS10), a member of a large family of GTPase-activating proteins (GAPs) that targets heterotrimeric G proteins to constrain the activity of G protein–coupled receptors, including receptors for chemoattractants. The affected individuals exhibited systemic abnormalities directly related to the RGS10 mutations, including recurrent infections, hypergammaglobulinemia, profoundly reduced lymphocyte chemotaxis, abnormal lymph node architecture, and short stature due to growth hormone deficiency. Although the GAP activity of each RGS10 variant was intact, each protein exhibited aberrant patterns of PKA-mediated phosphorylation and increased cytosolic and cell membrane localization and activity compared to the wild-type protein. We propose that the RGS10 p.E163del and p.A171S mutations lead to mislocalization of the RGS10 protein in the cytosol, thereby resulting in attenuated chemokine signaling. This study suggests that RGS10 is critical for both immune competence and normal hormonal metabolism in humans and that rare RGS10 variants may contribute to distinct systemic genetic disorders.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

European agency is 1st to approve Moderna jab for children

LONDON -- The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Mepolizumab for Adults With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps

The FDA has approved the monoclonal antibody mepolizumab as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The FDA has approved the monoclonal antibody mepolizumab (Nucala, GlaxoSmithKline plc), as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Mepolizumab works by targeting interleukin-5 (IL-5) and is the first anti-IL-5 biologic to be approved by the FDA for use in adult patients with CRSwNP in the United States.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 9 Vitamin K2 Foods to Stop Bone Loss and Reduce Artery Stiffness

Do you know that weak bones, tooth cavities, kidney stones, and plaque buildup in your arteries all have something in common? They are all caused by calcium being deposited in the wrong places in your body. This happens because your body is deficient in Vitamin k2. In today’s video, we’ll...
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Rice researchers create an implant for diabetics that produces insulin

Bioengineers at Rice University have leveraged 3D printing and smart biomaterials to create a new implant for Type 1 diabetics that produces insulin. The breakthrough is the result of a three-year partnership between researchers and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Researchers used insulin-producing beta cells made from human stem cells to create an implant able to sense and regulate blood glucose levels by responding with the correct amount of insulin for a given time.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 13 Foods to Reverse Insulin Resistance

Two words come to mind when talking about type 2 diabetes: insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when your cells stop responding to a hormone called insulin, which signals cells to take glucose out of the bloodstream and use it as fuel for energy. Having high insulin resistance increases your risk...
ScienceThe Poultry Site

Researchers study metabolism and liver function in embryonic chickens, hatchlings

The first week after hatch is a major indicator of how healthy a chicken will be and how well the bird will grow, and it is during this time that the birds undergo a dramatic metabolic switch, from the fat-rich diet the embryos grow in, to a high carbohydrate diet. This is a natural and healthy transition for most chicks, whereas a high fat diet in several species and humans leads to serious metabolic consequences such as fatty liver disease and Type II diabetes.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Ipsen, Exicure Collaborate On Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders

(RTTNews) - Ipsen (IPSEY) and Exicure Inc. (XCUR) said that they have collaborated to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids as potential investigational treatments for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome. As per the deal, Ipsen will receive exclusive options to license SNA-based therapeutics arising from two collaboration programs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy