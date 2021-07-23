Netflix is losing a bunch of subscribers because people are going outside again

The Nintendo Switch has been out for over four years, has two models already and a third on the way (Switch OLED), but it's still lacking in the home media department. Amazingly, the Switch is missing the most ubiquitous streaming service: Netflix. Nintendo has never commented on the omission, despite hosting apps for Hulu, Funimation, and YouTube on the eShop. And with Netflix now gone from the Wii U and 3DS, Netflix isn't supported on any Nintendo console--at least not officially. If you're dead set on watching Netflix on your Nintendo Switch, it's still possible to do so with a workaround. Here are the steps you need to take to watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch.