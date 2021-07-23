Cancel
Netflix is losing a bunch of subscribers because people are going outside again

By Alex Gatewood
Cover picture for the articleThe height of the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be beneficial for streaming services like Netflix, as more people than ever were staying at home. Now, some of the Covid restrictions are being lifted and Netflix is beginning to take a hit. The massive streaming platform lost 430,000 subscribers in the US and Canada in the second quarter of 2021, and future numbers aren’t looking as bright as they used to.

Reed Hastings
Video GamesGamespot

How To Watch Netflix On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has been out for over four years, has two models already and a third on the way (Switch OLED), but it's still lacking in the home media department. Amazingly, the Switch is missing the most ubiquitous streaming service: Netflix. Nintendo has never commented on the omission, despite hosting apps for Hulu, Funimation, and YouTube on the eShop. And with Netflix now gone from the Wii U and 3DS, Netflix isn't supported on any Nintendo console--at least not officially. If you're dead set on watching Netflix on your Nintendo Switch, it's still possible to do so with a workaround. Here are the steps you need to take to watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch.
TV & Videoskcrw.com

Netflix is still the streaming king, but lost US subscribers

In its most recent earnings report, Netflix shared that it gained 1.5 million subscribers around the world in the last quarter. However, that is a modest gain for the streaming giant, and it lost 400,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. A recent report from Parrot Analytics shows that global...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

With Lockdowns Lifting, Netflix and Other Streamers Battle Slowing Subscriber Growth Rates

As media giants begin raising the curtain this week on their second-quarter financials, the numbers are expected to show signs of growing pains for fledgling streaming platforms and signs of maturity for Netflix and other established players. Results for the quarter that ended June 30 also mark the first earnings cycle to lap the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, meaning that year-ago comparisons will be for operations also conducted in extraordinary conditions. The economic picture in the U.S. overall is much better than it was this time last year, but Big Media is undoubtedly heading into a tougher...
Video GamesBusiness Insider

Netflix Subscriber Growth, Content, Video Games Launch: 5 Analysts Weigh In

Netflix reported second-quarter earnings Tuesday night that saw the streaming platform gain 1.5 million subscribers and post revenue of $7.3 billion. Here’s how analysts are reacting to the company’s subscriber figure, content slate and first comments on video game launch. The Netflix Analysts: KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson has an Overweight...
Los Gatos, CAtalesbuzz.com

Netflix warns of slower subscriber growth ahead

Streaming giant Netflix blamed the pandemic for “lumpiness” as it predicted a slowdown in new subscriber growth on Tuesday. Shares of the Los Gatos, California-based firm, known for hits like “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton” and “The Crown,” sank nearly 2 percent in after-market trading. Netflix said it brought in 1.5 million...
TV & VideosVariety

Netflix Q2 Commentary: Subscriber Growth Is Even Worse Than It Looks

The video streaming market’s leader isn’t looking so mighty at the moment. That’s because Netflix just reported a relatively underwhelming Q2 ’21 subscriber total of 209.2 million. Yes, the 1.5 million subscriber additions it made over the April-June period surpassed the 1 million it had guided for and consensus estimate of 1.12 million.
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix Reveals Subscriber Loss in the US

As part of their second quarter investor letter Netflix has revealed their gains and losses in terms of subscribers for the time from April 1 to June 30. Though the streamer was able to gain 1.5 million paid subscribers worldwide in the quarter, they actually lost subscribers in the United States and Canada. In the domestic market Netflix was able to gain 450k subscribers in the US in Q1 of 2021 but in Q2 they lost almost all of them, posting -430k subscribers for the region. This marks the first time that Netlfix has had negative net-subscriber growth in the US in two years (Q2 2019 was the last time).
TV & Videosactionnewsnow.com

Netflix falls short on subscriber growth and confirms plans to get into gaming

Netflix posted sluggish subscriber growth when it reported earnings Tuesday, and forecast bigger gains ahead. But Wall Street isn't satisfied. The streaming service said it has 209 million subscribers globally after adding a little more than a million subscribers in the second quarter of 2021. That beat the company's own expectations for the quarter, even though it was a mostly low bar.
TV & VideosBusiness Insider

Netflix Highlights Original Content With 1.5M Net Subscriber Adds In Q2

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported paid subscribers ahead of internal estimates for the second quarter. What Happened: Second-quarter revenue was up 19% year over year to $7.34 billion, which came in just ahead of Street estimates of $7.32 billion. The company’s earnings of $2.97 per share missed estimates of $3.15. Netflix...
TV & VideosIGN

Netflix's Subscriber Base is Growing, But Not In North America

Netflix's subscriber base is growing, but not in North America — in fact, its subscriber base in North America dropped by almost half a million in the second quarter of 2021, which the streaming giant blames on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This news comes by way of The Hollywood Reporter,...

