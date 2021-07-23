Netflix is losing a bunch of subscribers because people are going outside again
The height of the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be beneficial for streaming services like Netflix, as more people than ever were staying at home. Now, some of the Covid restrictions are being lifted and Netflix is beginning to take a hit. The massive streaming platform lost 430,000 subscribers in the US and Canada in the second quarter of 2021, and future numbers aren’t looking as bright as they used to.knowtechie.com
