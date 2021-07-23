Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia officials advise masks for fully vaccinated people in public indoor spaces again

By Peter Aitken
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia officials have revised the city's mask guidance, encouraging everyone to wear face masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status as the more virulent delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. The mayor’s office announced that recent numbers showed a "small but disturbing" increase in hospitalizations. The number...

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

