MUMBAI (ICIS)--India’s Adani Enterprises Ltd has incorporated a wholly-owned petrochemicals subsidiary to mark its foray into the business. The subsidiary called Adani Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) will “carry on business of setting up refineries, petrochemicals complexes, specialty chemicals units, hydrogen and related chemical plants and other such similar units,” Adani in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) over the weekend.