Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Snap, Twitter Earnings Impress, Potentially Setting Table For Facebook Next Week

By JJ Kinahan
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday was when the bottom began to fall out. A week later, things feel very different as earnings continue to hold the day. We’re on pace for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to be up 1% for the week if things don’t head lower today, which is pretty amazing when you consider what happened Monday. It arguably indicates how much resilience remains in the market. A positive session today, if it happens, would be the fourth straight.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Railroads#Twtr#Intc#Texas Instruments#Health Care Tech#Financials As#American Express#Axp#Treasury#Cboe#Didi#Bloomberg#Chinese#Aapl#Msft#Amzn#Financials And Energy#Industrials And Energy#Briefing Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lenovo
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Intel
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

When you invest is far less important than the company you buy and the length of time you hold onto that investment. You may not realize it, but you're witnessing history right now. In more than a century, we've simply never seen the stock market bounce back from a bear market as robustly as it has over the past 16 months. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has gained a whopping 97%.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Square, Las Vegas Sands

Stocks on Wall Street fell on Friday, with the S&P 500 pulling back from its recent record as disappointing corporate earnings on Thursday and worries over the economic outlook sapped investor risk appetite. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), DraftKings...
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 to Watch In Early August

With a new month here, the time to find the best penny stocks to buy is now. But, it’s not as easy as making a watchlist and hoping for profits. Rather, investors need to understand where the stock market is headed, and which penny stocks may benefit. In 2021, it’s all about considering how short-term trends may result in heightened popularity or volume with certain penny stocks.
StocksBusiness Insider

Ark Sells $43.7M In Tesla While Cathie Wood Likens Elon Musk Company To Apple

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold some of the shares in the electric vehicle maker months after setting a steep price target on the stock as the investment management firm re-balances its portfolio. The popular investment firm sold 63,643 shares, estimated to be worth about $43.7 million,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

FORTUNE Releases Annual Fortune Global 500 List

2021 Ranking Features 143 Chinese Companies, 122 U.S. Companies, and 53 Japanese Companies . Walmart Maintains Top Spot for 8th straight year. NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, FORTUNE announced the FORTUNE Global 500 for the 2020 fiscal year, ranking the world's largest corporations by revenue. Walmart claimed the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, and for the 16th time since 1995. Mainland China (including Hong Kong) once again has the most companies on the list, up 11 from last year with 135. Adding Taiwan, the total for Greater China is 143. The U.S. is up one with 122, and Japan held steady with a total of 53. The companies on the 2021 list are based in 220 cities and 31 countries around the world. This year there are 23 women CEOs of FORTUNE Global 500 companies, nine more than last year.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy in August and Hold

Big tech dominated the headlines during the last week of July, with reports from Amazon AMZN, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT, and countless other market movers. Wall Street mostly shrugged off what were strong showings that once again solidified tech’s massive earnings power. The subdued reactions are hardly shocking given...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon, eBay Fall Sharply As The QQQ Closes Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell following earnings and as COVID-19 delta variant concerns continue to drive market uncertainty. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed lower by 0.52% to $364.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.38% to $349.48. The...
MarketsCNBC

Earnings to watch next week

The names the traders are watching heading into earnings next week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Steve Grasso, Brian Kelly and Nadine Terman.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Amazon earnings disappoint

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (July 30): The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday, following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.1%, tracking its worst day since March 2020, after...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

How Facebook's Stock And Twitter's Stock Look Following Earnings

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) reported a second-quarter earnings beat, a week after Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) also beat expectations. Both stocks sold off following their results, although Twitter gapped up before losing all of its gains over the following two trading sessions before rebounding. Traders and investors were likely concerned about both...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Facebook Q2 Earnings

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 100.56% over the past year to $3.61, which beat the estimate of $3.02. Revenue of $29,077,000,000 rose by 55.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,820,000,000. Guidance.
Businessstratechery.com

Snap Earnings, Twitter Earnings, Additional Notes

Snap and Twitter's earnings point to just how huge the digital advertising market is. Daily Update or listening to Daily Update Podcast episodes requires a Stratechery subscription. If you already have a subscription, sign in. The Daily Update consists of substantial analysis of the news of the day delivered via...
Video Gamesarinsider.co

Spatial Beats: Facebook, Snap & Epic Games

Welcome back to Spatial Beats. Click your heels together and say metaverse three times. The chasm between concept and reality here is huge, yet it’s the word on everyone’s lips. Mark Zuckerberg said it out loud. Facebook “will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media...

Comments / 0

Community Policy