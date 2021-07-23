Snap, Twitter Earnings Impress, Potentially Setting Table For Facebook Next Week

2021 Ranking Features 143 Chinese Companies, 122 U.S. Companies, and 53 Japanese Companies . Walmart Maintains Top Spot for 8th straight year. NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, FORTUNE announced the FORTUNE Global 500 for the 2020 fiscal year, ranking the world's largest corporations by revenue. Walmart claimed the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, and for the 16th time since 1995. Mainland China (including Hong Kong) once again has the most companies on the list, up 11 from last year with 135. Adding Taiwan, the total for Greater China is 143. The U.S. is up one with 122, and Japan held steady with a total of 53. The companies on the 2021 list are based in 220 cities and 31 countries around the world. This year there are 23 women CEOs of FORTUNE Global 500 companies, nine more than last year.