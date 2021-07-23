Snap, Twitter Earnings Impress, Potentially Setting Table For Facebook Next Week
Last Friday was when the bottom began to fall out. A week later, things feel very different as earnings continue to hold the day. We're on pace for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to be up 1% for the week if things don't head lower today, which is pretty amazing when you consider what happened Monday. It arguably indicates how much resilience remains in the market. A positive session today, if it happens, would be the fourth straight.
