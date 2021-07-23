Cancel
Labor Issues

Helping Workers Deal With ‘Covid Stockholm Syndrome’

By Daniel Neiditch
chiefexecutive.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers across the country and around the world have spent much of the past year working from home, at a distance to one another, adapting to Zoom screens rather than conference rooms. As we move toward reopening and a return to the office, leaders may face challenges helping workers adjust to the changes that come with a return to normal. Employees that found a specific routine or rhythm during remote work may have found it initially difficult to adjust to working from home but later may find it jarring to uproot their work styles.

