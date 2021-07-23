Helping Workers Deal With ‘Covid Stockholm Syndrome’

It’s been a year since he passed from COVID-19. I always knew that grieving my dad would be complicated, due to our close-but-not-close relationship, but COVID complicated things further. It has complicated everything for everyone, of course. But if you’ve lost someone to COVID, you know that COVID grief is different from other grief. I am not saying it’s worse; this isn’t the Grief Olympics, and none of us want a Gold Medal in Who’s Hurting the Most. It’s just weird and different.