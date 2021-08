Martha Stewart is on the move once again. The chef and personality took to her Instagram this week to share with fans that she was finally able to head back into the office nearly one month after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon that left her bedridden for two weeks. "My first visit to my office in NYC since the two tendon transplant in my Achilles' tendon," the homemaker captioned a series of photos shared to her page. The trio of snaps captured Stewart smiling wide, as she posed in what appeared to be the lobby of her office building with one leg propped up on a blue Knee Rover scooter.