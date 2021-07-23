He surprised her with a viewing of their long-lost wedding video - and millions watched on TikTok

When they heard the wedding video had been erased, the newly married Gottfrieds were distraught. Kayla cried as she told her mom the news. The day of the ceremony had been beautiful. Drew and Kayla exchanged vows in the gazebo of a friend's house that had recently been turned into a wedding venue. As they walked away from the altar, just having been presented as Mr. and Mrs. Drew Gottfried, balloons soared into the sky. The couple hadn't yet finished college, and Drew was just old enough to legally drink.