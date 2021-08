Funding to support ArcelorMittal Dofasco's adoption of innovative low-carbon technology. HAMILTON, ON, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, the Government of Canada is taking action to ensure that Canadian companies have the tools and resources they need to build strong communities and a cleaner future for Canadians. By investing in clean technology, we will create good middle-class jobs, strengthen our economy, cut pollution and build back better for all Canadians.