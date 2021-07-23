Kevin Durant's Social Media at the Tokyo Olympics Deserves a Gold Medal

Watch: Summer Olympics: Top 7 Viral Moments From Past Games. While the Olympic Games have only just begun, Kevin Durant might as well just go ahead and claim his medal. No, we don't have insight into the upcoming basketball matchups, but the NBA standout's social media activity has been, in a word, golden. Or as the kids might say, a vibe. The 32-year-old athlete, who is in Tokyo to compete in his third Olympics as a member of the United States men's basketball team, took fans behind the scenes of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23 with some Instagram Lives...even if that doesn't exactly gel with the official rules.