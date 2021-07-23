Flood Advisory issued for Chaves, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 08:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaves; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Lincoln County in central New Mexico North Central Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico * Until noon MDT. * At 856 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Lincoln and North Central Chaves Counties